Oracle Boosts Software Development Productivity with New Java Release JDK 11

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Continuing its commitment to deliver a regular cadence of Java innovations and updates to the community, Oracle today announced the general availability of Java SE 11 (JDK11). JDK 11 brings a number of new developer productivity enhancements as well as support for modern cryptographic and Internet standards, including TLS 1.3 and HTTP/2.

The first Long Term Support (LTS) update under Oracle’s six-month release schedule announced last year, JDK 11 is the result of extensive collaboration between Oracle engineers and members of the worldwide Java developer community via the OpenJDK Community and the JCP. Since the release of Java SE 8, the community has collaborated on more than 100 new enhancements that were added through JDK 9, 10, and 11.

Customers can now migrate from Java SE 8 to Java SE 11 at the pace that best meets their unique business needs, backed by Oracle’s Long Term Support. Oracle will offer its customers security and bug-fixing updates for JDK 11 through 2026, with the next LTS release scheduled for September 2021.

Key features in Java 11 include:

• Nest-based access controls: eliminates the need for compilers to insert accessibility-broadening bridge methods.

• Dynamic class-file constants: reduces the cost and disruption of creating new forms of materializable class-file constants and offers broader options for expressivity and performance.

• ZGC: a completely passive GC implementation with a bounded allocation limit and the lowest latency overhead possible.

• Flight Recorder: low overhead data collection framework for troubleshooting Java applications and the HotSpot JVM.

Java SE Subscription is Oracle’s low-cost and predictable offering to manage Oracle Java SE installations across enterprises.