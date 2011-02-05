Onfido welcomes Mohan Mahadevan as VP of Research

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Global identity verification provider Onfido announces that it has hired Mohan Mahadevan as its VP of Research. The former Head of Computer Vision and Machine Learning for Robotic Applications at Amazon will lend his extensive expertise to Onfido’s 250-strong team of technologists across San Francisco, New York, London, Lisbon, Delhi and Singapore and Paris.

Onfido’s vision is to create a more open world where identity is the key to access. Its AI-based identity verification software sorts true IDs from false, and then compares them against the user’s facial biometrics. A global leader in machine learning, Onfido was also today named one of CB Insights AI 100 - a list of the most innovative artificial intelligence startups globally.

An expert in computer vision, machine learning, AI and data and model interpretability, Mohan previously led research efforts at Amazon and KLA-Tencor. He has over 15 patents in areas spanning optical architectures, algorithms, system design, automation, robotics and packaging technologies.

Mohan will lead Onfido’s team of specialist machine learning scientists and engineers, based out of London. As the company continues its rapid global growth, Mohan’s focus will be on building out the system around machine learning and continuing to improve its performance in production. Key to this will be increasing the level of fraud detection and the granularity of results. This will deliver a more holistic service in order to provide Onfido’s 1500 global clients more confidence in their decision making processes.