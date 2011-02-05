Arrow Electronics adds Symantec Endpoint Protection Cloud to ArrowSphere

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Global technology provider Arrow Electronics has added Symantec Endpoint Protection Cloud (SEP Cloud) and SEP Mobile for its customers through its cloud marketplace ArrowSphere. Symantec SEP Cloud is a cloud-based security solution addressing the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses. SEP Mobile is an effective mobile threat defense solution, delivering threat intelligence to predict and detect a broad range of existing and unknown threats. Initially the solution will be available to customers in the Baltics, France, Nordics and UK.

As more data is migrated to the cloud, leveraging solutions such as Microsoft Office 365 and Azure that offer workers new ways of accessing information from a range of devices and locations, it is increasingly important to protect servers and endpoints. As such, it is a key focus for the IT channel.

As a leading technology provider in the cloud channel, Arrow brings unique offerings to solution providers, system integrators and resellers looking to transition to a profitable cloud practice, accelerate their current cloud growth, or optimize existing cloud services and investments.

SEP Cloud unifies threat protection and device management for desktop computers, mobile devices, and servers to protect all endpoints and stop ransomware and other sophisticated attacks. The solution includes encryption functionalities, as well as layered detection controls, leveraging machine-learning technology and Symantec’s global intelligence network threat database. A dashboard offers real-time updates on threat activity and compliance.

In EMEA, Arrow and Symantec look back on 18 years of collaboration. Most recently, Symantec has presented Arrow with three awards during its annual EMEA channel conference in Lisbon. Arrow received Symantec`s “Secure One Services Excellence” award for Q1 and Q2 in Symantec`s 2019 fiscal year. In addition, Arrow Portugal won the “Best Distributor Team” award, and Arrow France the “Small Business Distributor of the Year” award.

The ArrowSphere cloud platform enables solution providers to quote, order and provision a wide variety of cloud solutions in a matter of minutes.