Wi-SUN Alliance Drives Delivery of Open, Secure and Interoperable Solutions, with Availability of First Wi-SUN Field Area Network Certified Products

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

The Wi-SUN Alliance, a global ecosystem of member companies seeking to accelerate the implementation of open standards-based Field Area Networks (FAN) and the Internet of Things (IoT), announced that the first wave of members have successfully completed interoperability testing to become the first solutions to achieve Wi-SUN FAN certification.

The solutions from Cisco, Itron, Nissin Systems, Kyoto University, Landis+Gyr, Renesas and ROHM address the needs of utilities, city developers and other service providers to simplify and support large-scale, outdoor networks for smart cities, smart utilities and other IoT rollouts.

Wi-SUN FAN is a communications infrastructure for very large-scale networks, enabling many devices to interconnect on one common network. All Wi-SUN certified products were rigorously tested by Allion Test Labs in Taiwan, the first test lab to achieve Wi-SUN FAN 1.0 validation, to ensure the devices worked together effortlessly and securely to ensure rapid time to market. Upon successful test completion, approved products are permitted to display the Wi-SUN Certified FAN logo, which indicates to users that these products are compliant with open standards, interoperable, secure and scalable and can be deployed with confidence.

Wi-SUN FAN Certified Products:

Cisco: Achieved the very first Wi-SUN FAN 1.0 certification with its IR509 WPAN Industrial Router, which will be deployed into a diverse set of Internet of Things applications including: smart metering, smart grids, distribution automation, supervisory control and data acquisition, and street lighting. Dedicated to the Wi-SUN program, Cisco has contributed multiple test bed units for the Wi-SUN FAN certification program.

Itron: The Wi-SUN FAN certified Itron Bridge5-WS is a key component of the Itron Network platform that enables cities and utilities to cost-effectively integrate industrial IoT and utility control and monitoring devices onto a secure, reliable and open standards-based Wi-SUN FAN. With this certification, Itron continues its long-time leadership in the Wi-SUN Alliance leading up to this milestone, including significant contributions to the development of the FAN Technical Profile, Compliance Test Plan and Test Bed.

Nissin Systems, Kyoto University, and ROHM: Collaborated on the development of the EW-WSN BP35C4, which has achieved Wi-SUN FAN certification. The EW-WSN BP35C4 is a multi-purpose module compliant with Wi-SUN FAN 1.0 router with a UART interface. It is easy to integrate in smart utilities and various IoT devices. Landis+Gyr: The N550 Network Node is an integral part of Gridstream® Connect, the industry leading utility IoT solution that delivers flexibility for applications such as AMI, distribution automation, consumer engagement, smart cities, DER integration and more.