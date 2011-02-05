iland named ‘Best Cloud Hosting Provider’ by the Cloud Awards Program 2019

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

iland, an award-winning global cloud service provider, today announced that it has won the ‘Best Cloud Hosting Provider’ category of the Cloud Awards Program 2019.

The Cloud Awards Program celebrates the brightest and the best in Cloud Computing. Open to organisations across the globe, the Cloud Awards is the first and largest recognition platform of its kind. The awards recognise the best in the industry as chosen by a panel of expert judges. The winners were revealed on 5th February 2019.

The Best Cloud Hosting category recognises Cloud providers able to demonstrate the best strategic approach to scalability and security.

Businesses today are acutely aware of their obligations around data protection, availability and business continuity. iland’s secure cloud allows them to maintain air-gapped protection and adhere to the best-practice 3-2-1 rule of data availability. Businesses also need to ensure that they are getting the best value from their cloud investment while they continue to transform their enterprises in the digital era. This is where ease of management and complete visibility will be important decision factors as businesses aim to ease the burden on stretched IT departments.

With over 20 years hosting the workloads of global customers, iland brings a strong culture of customer service, technical expertise, and a complete range of hosted cloud solutions including the following:

• iland Secure Cloud – Scalable enterprise-class Infrastructure-as-a-Service supporting the most stringent security and compliance needs

• iland Secure DRaaS – Protection for on-premise workloads, virtual and physical, as well as systems running in the cloud

• iland Secure Private Cloud – Dedicated resources with the same exceptional management and functionality of iland’s public cloud

• iland Secure Cloud Backup – Back up on-premise VMware and Hyper-V environments to a global iland cloud location

Recognised as Veeam Impact Cloud and Service Provider Partner of the Year for North America in 2015 and 2017, as well as being accredited as a Veeam Innovation Award Winner in 2018, the award not only further validates iland’s industry leading cloud-based services but also solidifies the organisation’s offering towards digital transformation empowerment for business leaders.