Onfido partners with RVshare to build trust in peer-to-peer vehicle sharing

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Onfido has partnered with RVshare, the world’s first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. Onfido’s AI technology will enable RVshare to reduce fraud and build trust among its national community of vehicle lenders and renters.

Founded in 2013, RVshare makes it easy for its national network of over 60,000 RV owners to rent their extended inventory of trailers and motorhomes out to travelers around the U.S. RVshare is committed to creating an environment for owners and travelers to trust the marketplace they are renting from.

Onfido verifies the world’s identities. We develop AI that sorts true IDs from false, and then compares them against facial biometrics. That’s how we help businesses onboard more customers, more securely. Our technology brings more users onto your platform, driving down fraud risk at onboarding and beyond. Recognised as a global leader in machine learning, we’re backed by Salesforce and Microsoft.

As a team of 250 technologists spread across 6 countries, we’ve raised $60m in funding. We power verification for 1,500 customers including, Bitstamp, Revolut and Zoomcar.