AVG Recognized with “Top Rated Product” Award by AV-Comparatives

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

AVG Online Security announced that its flagship product, AVG Antivirus FREE, has been commended as a “Top Rated Product” by the prestigious test lab, AV-Comparatives. AV-Comparatives is an independent test lab, known for rigorous testing of security software.

“The threats that now target people and families’ personal and financial data on PCs, are constantly growing, both in sophistication and speed,” said Ondrej Vlcek, President, Consumer, at Avast, the company behind AVG. “With this in mind, we want to ensure that our AVG products provide real-time security, a scan for both malware and performance issues, and even catch malicious downloads before they reach a user’s PC. We are pleased that AVG Antivirus FREE has been highly commended by AV-Comparatives, as this supports our mission to protect our users and their families and give them peace of mind whenever they connect online.”

“One of the key features that caught our attention was AVG’s ease of use and operability. Security threats on PCs could impact anyone, and so it is important that the products in place to protect people against such threats be easy to set up and use,” commented Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives. “Due to its strong test results in 2018, we named AVG Antivirus FREE as a Top-Rated Product.”

In its annual summary report, AV-Comparatives has named AVG Antivirus FREE as a Top Rated Product for 2018, having received the Advanced+ Award in all six tests to which it was subjected. One of the standout features identified by reviewers was AVG’s clear interface which ‘makes it easy to find essential functions’.

In addition, AVG also won the Gold Award for Malware Protection. Every year, AV-Comparatives tests about 18 Windows compatible security products as part of its annual security report. All products were tested on the ability to: protect against real-world threats, identify malicious programs, provide protection without slowing down the PC, and remove malware that had already infected a PC.