Marcus Willett CB OBE joins Reliance acsn Ltd. Advisory Board

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

London-based global cyber security specialist Reliance acsn Ltd. is delighted to announce the appointment of Marcus Willett to their Advisory Board.

Marcus Willett in a 33-year career rose to become Deputy Head of GCHQ. He was GCHQ’s first Director Cyber and has established and led major UK Cyber programmes. He has also held posts across the wider UK intelligence and security community. Marcus is currently the Senior Adviser for Cyber at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a world-leading authority on global security political risk and military conflict.




