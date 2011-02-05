Onfido launches in France to meet growing demand for online ID verification in fighting fraud

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Onfido announced it has signed more leading French brands, including the Europcar brand (part of the Europcar Mobility Group brands portfolio) and AR24, and has partnered with IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, to promote its rapid expansion in France. In support, it plans to open its first Paris office to help the company deal with increased demand for its AI-powered identity service.

Husayn Kassai, CEO and co-founder of Onfido, said: “We’re excited to be investing heavily in France as the demand for robust identity verification (IDV) solutions continues to grow. Paris, being a centre of tech excellence, is another ideal location in Europe, augmenting existing offices in San Francisco, New York, London and Lisbon, allowing us to further improve our support for all our Europeans customers, including our newest clients and partners, Europcar Mobility Group, IDEMIA and AR24.”

Onfido’s end-to-end IDV service helps keep fraudsters off its customers’ platforms. It does this by verifying new users at the point of sign-up with a selfie and a photo of their identity document (ID). Onfido’s technology then checks their ID is genuine, compares facial similarity and cross references the ID against international watchlists. Using artificial intelligence, Onfido’s technology enables companies to automate checks on over 4,500 document types across 192 countries, detecting anomalies automatically in as little as 15 seconds, and using human experts to verify outliers.

From banking, to fintechs and car rental, to online marketplaces, fraud is becoming a growing concern in France as more businesses choose to transact online. McKinsey predicts the digital identity verification market will grow between 9-15%, reaching $16-20B by 2022 with Europe accounting for $1.8-2.4B.

Onfido plans to invest over €4 million over the next twelve months building out its French presence. Onfido’s Paris office will open in Q1 2019 and will become the company’s seventh global location.

Onfido and IDEMIA today announced a new partnership to streamline digital identity verification and customer onboarding for financial institutions. This new strategic agreement will support Onfido’s global expansion strategy.

Pierre Barrial, Executive Vice-President for Financial Institutions activities at IDEMIA, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Onfido in order to meet the requirements and needs of our financial institution customers in remote ID Proofing. Onfido is a perfect complement to the IDEMIA suite of solutions available to the financial market globally. It contributes to strengthen our position as the partner of choice of Financial Institutions for building security and trust in their digital transformation.”

Caroline Jannel, Group Customer Journey Director at Europcar said: “As a global provider of mobility solutions - from vehicle rental to vehicle sharing and chauffeur services - with over 6 million customers using our services daily, be it for one hour, one day, one week or longer, it is critical to be able to verify a customer quickly and accurately so we can get them into a car as fast as possible. When we looked at the available IDV solutions, Onfido’s provided the best speed and user experience we could find. We’re now excited to hear they are investing further in France, our homegrown market.”

Guillaume de Malzac, CEO and founder at AR24, said: “As the first certified electronic registered mail (ERM) provider in France, we needed a reliable end-to-end IDV solution to secure the identification of ERMs recipients. Our service is used by thousands of lawyers, public agencies, banks, insurance companies and individuals, so building trust and security is key. Onfido’s IDV solution delivers this in an easy to use package. We’re excited Onfido is focusing more on the French market and look forward to growing with them.”

Onfido first entered the market in France in 2014 and early French customers include BlaBlaCar and Drivy.