GTT Expands Media Services for ATP Tour to Include ATP 250

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. announced the expansion of its global media transport services for ATP Media, the broadcast and media arm of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), to include distribution of select ATP 250 matches. The addition of ATP 250 tournaments expands GTT’s long-standing distribution of the ATP Masters 1000 and 500 tournaments as well as the Nitto ATP Finals.

GTT will transport broadcast-quality video feeds of ATP 250 tournaments from ATP Media’s remote production hub in London to its licensees and rights holders. GTT leverages its global IP network to broadcast tournaments in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific to a viewer audience across the globe.

“GTT is proud to announce the expansion of this partnership with ATP Media,” stated Martin Ford, GTT division president UK. “ATP Media is leveraging state-of-the-art broadcast technology to enrich the tennis tournament experience for fans around the world. GTT’s global network plays a crucial role in supporting ATP Media’s goal of delivering vivid, real-time content.”

“The ATP Media Content Network plays a vital role in ensuring high-quality, low-latency distribution of our events no matter where in the world they are hosted,” stated Shane Warden, ATP Media’s CTO. “Adding ATP 250 tournaments to the network creates the most comprehensive men’s professional tennis product globally. We value the reliability and performance of the GTT network and GTT’s ability to customize the solution to meet our expanding needs.”