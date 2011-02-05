Digidentity Helps London Residents Safeguard Against Identity Theft During Self-Assessment

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Individuals in the London area can find information throughout the city on how to create a secure digital identity for their tax return.

As one of the five providers of digital identities certified by the UK government to help British citizens complete Self-Assessment, Digidentity B.V., a Solera Holdings, Inc. company, and an international provider of next-generation technologies that verify, secure and authenticate online identities, will be running ads throughout London to help residents create digital identities safely and securely.

Digidentity’s flawless record of protecting essential information for its international partners—individual users, organisations, and governments—made the company a natural selection for aiding the UK at this critical time of year.

The Self-Assessment period has proved to be a fresh opportunity for hackers to steal personal information by posing as legitimate entities. With identity theft on the rise and data privacy being top of mind for many, the government chose to enact further steps to secure personal information when individuals file their tax return—all UK citizens are encouraged to register through GOV.UK Verify to easily create a digital identity that prevents fraudulent parties from viewing or changing personal tax information. With this digital identity, individuals can also access many government services with confidence. Data-backed verification from companies like Digidentity resolves identity queries and thwarts false attempts to access tax information.

“Protecting your identity is paramount in our technology-driven world,” said Marcel Wendt, CTO and Founder of Digidentity. “I would go so far as to say it’s the most important thing you can do for yourself and your family. With access to your information, any pernicious party can dissolve your credit and personal accounts, which can take years to build up again. We take this appointment from the government very seriously and consider it our greatest priority.”

The London ads will be running on screens in Canary Wharf and Leicester Square January 30th and 31st. Any British citizen can sign up for Self-Assessment with Digidentity at GOV.UK, where they’ll find simple instructions and step-by-step videos to help them choose a digital identification company to enrol with and complete their online tax return.