OneLogin and Netskope Partner to Expand Cloud Security for Enterprises

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

OneLogin announced today an enhanced integration and partnership with Netskope Cloud Security, to implement adaptive security across SaaS, IaaS and web environments. This joint solution provides Enterprises with a more powerful cloud-native approach to manage and protect corporate cloud services.

Enterprises must be on constant alert against external threats who often target systems through authorised users. The OneLogin and Netskope partnership empowers organisations to easily discover and govern sanctioned cloud services and activities. The result is a closed loop process that brings all cloud services into an identity management fold and ensures consistent cloud security and compliance.

This enhanced integration expands Enterprise’s cloud security potential, with advanced, real-time risk analysis and mitigation across cloud apps and users, along with improved application management. The joint solution also enhances threat protection by automating response actions within OneLogin, such as forcing a logout or applying MFA; based on Netskope user intelligence. With the addition of SCIM, Netskope users can leverage OneLogin to automatically deploy Netskope to specific groups accessing your cloud services.