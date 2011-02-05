Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

OneLogin and Netskope Partner to Expand Cloud Security for Enterprises

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

OneLogin announced today an enhanced integration and partnership with Netskope Cloud Security, to implement adaptive security across SaaS, IaaS and web environments. This joint solution provides Enterprises with a more powerful cloud-native approach to manage and protect corporate cloud services.

Enterprises must be on constant alert against external threats who often target systems through authorised users. The OneLogin and Netskope partnership empowers organisations to easily discover and govern sanctioned cloud services and activities. The result is a closed loop process that brings all cloud services into an identity management fold and ensures consistent cloud security and compliance.

This enhanced integration expands Enterprise’s cloud security potential, with advanced, real-time risk analysis and mitigation across cloud apps and users, along with improved application management. The joint solution also enhances threat protection by automating response actions within OneLogin, such as forcing a logout or applying MFA; based on Netskope user intelligence. With the addition of SCIM, Netskope users can leverage OneLogin to automatically deploy Netskope to specific groups accessing your cloud services.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 