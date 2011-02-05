Search
ACRE, AlertEnterprise Announce Strategic Alliance to Cement Global Leadership in Physical Identity and Access Control Solutions

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

ACRE announced that ACRE, Vanderbilt and its subsidiaries, has entered into a strategic alliance with AlertEnterprise to expand and diversify technology options for customers.

The AlertEnterprise suite of security convergence software, including its Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) solution, combined with the Vanderbilt Security Management Solution (SMS), will offer predictive analytics, compliance and advanced insider threat management capabilities to customers. This combination delivers large-scale enterprises and critical infrastructure customers the most advanced and tightly integrated security solution available anywhere.

The agreement represents ACRE’s vision to provide best-in-class integrated technology solutions and services through valuable partnerships with companies that share the same goals. By integrating innovative technology with its Vanderbilt and ComNet brands, ACRE ensures the continuous delivery of advanced security technology and networking communications solutions to thousands of customers around the world.




