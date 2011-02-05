Dahua Technology Wins Two New Product of the Year Awards in AI Categories

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology Wins Two New Product of the Year Awards by Security Today The New Product of the Year Award, presented by Security Today, is now in its 10th successful year. The award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. Dahua 3MP Dual-lens People Counting Camera offers Artificial Intelligence at the edge by utilizing complex real-time people counting algorithms to deliver accurate flow statistics. The camera uses an advanced Vision Processor Unit (VPU) to deliver high-performance machine vision and visual awareness that enables advanced applications that are impossible with conventional ISPs. The dual 3MP sensors work in combination to deliver a single video stream that captures 3D depth in the image with 98% accuracy. Dual-sensor technology captures a target’s height, allowing the camera to better distinguish between people and other objects. With two distinct functionalities, Line Crossing and Regional, the camera can count the number of people crossing a defined line while offering a maximum/minimum height detection to help filter objects that are too tall or too small. The Regional function counts the number of people in ten distinct user-defined regions. The 3MP Dual-sensor People Counting AI Camera is ideal for business reporting, while simultaneously ensuring the safety of customers.

As Dahua Technology’s first AI NVR, the DHI-IVSS7016DR-4T 256-channel AI NVR is based on high performing CPU and GPU architecture that combines video management functions with traditional video storage operations, all in one Intelligent Video Surveillance Server (IVSS). The H.265/H.264 backwards compatible IVSS supports 4K Ultra HD resolution for recording, live viewing and playback. With an integrated GPU module and Dahua Technology’s advanced deep learning algorithms, the device performs powerful video structure analysis utilizing metadata to achieve real-time, high-precision facial analysis on up to 16 channels simultaneously. IVSS technology captures, records and categorizes various facial features, including age, gender, expression, and whether the target face wears glasses or sports facial hair; compares the data to up to 100,000 faces in the database, and displays real-time facial recognition data.

Winning two New Product of the Year awards in AI categories is a strong recognition to Dahua Technology’s achievements in the field of AI. With a mission of “Enabling a Safer Society and Smarter Living”, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality, and Service”, to serve partners and customers around the world.