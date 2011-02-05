Okta and VMware Announce Partnership

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Okta, Inc. and VMware, Inc. announced a partnership and integration between VMware Workspace ONE and the Okta Identity Cloud, intending to enable customers to easily and more securely move to the cloud, leverage existing technology investments and simplify IT management.

Organizations today need to empower their employees to work from anywhere, on any device. As the proliferation of apps and devices continues, access to data must be granted only after validating the user, device, application and network information. In this Zero Trust Framework, organizations are rethinking how to protect data while also delivering a great employee experience.

VMware Workspace ONE, an intelligence-driven digital workspace platform, combines best-in-class unified endpoint management capabilities with the most comprehensive device compliance and conditional access, and enables users to have simple and more secure access to business apps through an easy-to-use experience. The Okta Identity Cloud is a leader in enabling organizations to manage their extended enterprise users and helping them build personalized and secure customer-facing applications. Bringing together these technologies enables customers to benefit from improved choice and flexibility as they provide employees with a central, secure hub to access all the apps, services, and devices for digital workspace success.

Advanced Identity & Security For The Digital Workspace By combining deep identity management from Okta with VMware’s leadership in digital workspace, the two companies will cover the full lifecycle for a user, regardless of device, app or data. The partnership enables product integration and support for customers including:

Deep contextual access management capabilities to enable intelligent access decisions: Okta’s user-centric access control layer combined with VMware’s device-centric access control layer and intelligence enables customers to easily manage mobile devices, cloud applications, on-premises solutions and data or resources for anyone who interacts with the customer’s technology. Customers can define rules in Okta’s policy framework to process signals - including credentials, device, location, network and the protocol of the app or browser - and intelligently make access decisions.

Enhanced user experience & application access: Leveraging Okta’s SAML applications inside of Workspace ONE will offer customers choice and increased flexibility, with a seamless password-less user experience, delivering a consistent and more secure user experience.

Increased choice and flexibility through Workspace ONE and Okta Identity Cloud In the future, leveraging Okta’s 5,500+ app and IT infrastructure integrations, as well as Okta’s self-service capabilities, will give Workspace ONE customers choice and increased flexibility, empowering employees with a seamless user experience with the technologies they have invested in.

VMware and Okta experts are trained and equipped with co-branded interoperability documentation to support customers as they deploy these solutions together, working hand in hand to deliver consistent and more secure user experiences for customers both now and in the future.