Envelop Risk Appoints Distinguished Industry Leader Brian O’Hara to Board

May 2018 by Thomas VEIL

Envelop Risk announces that industry veteran Brian O’Hara will be appointed to its Board of Directors. O’Hara is the former Chairman and CEO of XL Capital Ltd, now XL Group. O’Hara joins Envelop’s distinguished board of directors and management team that combines global leaders in Insurance and technology.

Background on Brian O’Hara

O’Hara has built a long and distinguished career in insurance. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of XL from 1994 until 2008 and as Chairman of XL’s Board of Directors from 2008 to 2009.

In 1986, Mr. O’Hara joined XL Insurance (Bermuda) Ltd as its founding President and Chief Operating Officer, having begun his insurance career in San Francisco with The Royal Insurance Company and Employers’ Reinsurance Company. Under his leadership, by 2006, XL had a revenue of $9.8bn and a total assets of $59.3bn, one of the top insurers in the world.

He is a prior Chairman of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) and is a Director/member of the Executive Committee of the United States Chamber of Commerce. O’Hara is Director Emeritus of The School of Risk Management at St. John’s University, a Director of the Roundtable Private Equity Partnership and a member of the Senior Advisory Board of Oliver Wyman.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Santa Clara University and a CPCU designation, and has an Honorary Doctorate in Commercial Science from St. John’s University.