Probanx partners with Sequrest to offer customers collective cyber security solutions

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Sequrest, the cyber security specialist has announced that it has signed an agreement with Probanx, supplier of web based solutions to the banking sector. The exclusive partnership will see Sequrest provide a collective cyber security solution to Probanx’s worldwide customer base, allowing them to benefit from industrial strength cyber security solutions at a fraction of the cost associated with this level of cyber security defence and protection.

Founded in 2000 and with headquarters in Cyprus, the ‘Silicon Island of Europe’, Probanx provides banking software to a global customer base of financial institutions. It’s web based banking solutions utilising the latest technology and international standard business rules are in use throughout the financial sector from private and Internet banks to commercial and retail banks.

Part of the Probanx Mission Statement is to ‘contribute to a more secure and efficient banking environment by providing innovative and reliable technologies to financial institutions’, as Christodoulos Georgiou, General Manager of Probanx explains:

Sequrest provides complete, end to end cyber security solutions that provide organisations with the highest level of protection against current and future cyber threats. It is also developing a new Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) platform which will further enhance the ability of companies to cost effectively benefit from secure and robust cyber defences.