OSPT Alliance welcomes jall card as full member

November 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

OSPT Alliance, a global community enabling the future of mobility services, today announced it has added card personalization specialist, JALL CARD, to its membership base.

Founded in 2003, JALL CARD specializes in the development of complete payment solutions for banks, processors, telecom operators, retail services, public transportation and government ID. The company offers a unique proposal in the Brazilian market, providing specialized services through complete and technological solutions.

As a Full Member, JALL CARD will be able to develop, certify and commercially launch applications and products in-line with the CIPURSE™ Specification and Certification scheme, ensuring compliance, security and interoperability with other CIPURSE products. In particular, JALL CARD will deploy the CIPURSE Specification to develop and implement contactless ticketing solutions, public transportation cards and semi-automatic toll solutions using plastics cards, wearables and paper tickets.

OSPT Alliance is well established across Latin America, and has recently hosted two successful workshops in Peru and Ecuador.