Check Point acquires Protego

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has announced the acquisition of Protego, a new Serverless security technology company. With this acquisition, Check Point becomes the first security vendor in the industry to have a consolidated security solution for cloud workload protection (CWPP) and security posture management (CSPM), delivering continuous serverless security with unmatched run time protection and application hardening.

Protego provides a serverless security technology that prevents malicious attacks on serverless functions in run time, and prevents vulnerable code from being deployed into production.

The rapid adoption of serverless computing technologies such as AWS Lambda is challenging existing cloud and application security paradigms. The move to cloud native applications bears many inherent vulnerabilities and potential misconfigurations that require extending security solution to protect functions and code. Check Point will be integrating innovative serverless security technology into its Infinity architecture, the market leading consolidated security solution to support Networks, Mobile, Endpoint, IoT and Cloud environments.

The Check Point CloudGuard platform provides consistent and comprehensive cloud security for all assets in public, private, hybrid or multi-cloud environments. The solution is now extended with serverless security providing the CISO with full visibility, control and complete security coverage of all serverless estate with a click of a button. Protego’s technology integrates out-of-the-box with the broadest set of CI/CD frameworks so DevOps teams ensure that only compliant functions are deployed to production. In addition, customers rave the new technology for its innovative IAM hardening capabilities and minimal performance impact in protecting serverless run time environments.

The transaction is expected to be closed in Q4 2019 and the technology will be integrated into the Infinity architecture in Q1 2020.