French authorities qualify Airbus CyberSecurity as security incident detection service provider

November 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

The National Cybersecurity Agency of France, ANSSI, has qualified the Airbus CyberSecurity SOC (Security Operations Centre) in Elancourt, France, at PDIS (Prestataire de Détection d’Incidents de Sécurité - Security Incident Detection Service Provider) level. PDIS is the highest security level defined in the category of detection activities. This certification is relevant for French critical national infrastructure organisations identified as OIV (Organismes d’Importance Vitale), as they are required to monitor their critical information systems only with PDIS qualified services.

The qualification confirms that the “Airbus CyberSecurity SOC PDIS” service in Elancourt meets all requirements of the authorities in terms of technical capabilities, employee training and security of the offices. To obtain this qualification, the ANSSI audited different aspects such as the general security of the architecture, the security of premises and the implementation of the service, including the host technical platform, the documentation related to the PDIS scope and the level of awareness and ethical commitment of the employees.

Airbus CyberSecurity runs SOCs in France, UK, Germany and Spain, where it monitors its customers’ digital infrastructure and ensures early detection, containment and remediation of security incidents. The Elancourt SOC, operational 24/7, is delivering cyber security protection to more than 20 companies.