Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Nuvias Appointed as a UK Distributor for One Identity

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Nuvias has signed an agreement with One Identity to distribute its solutions in the UK. One Identity is a proven leader in helping organisations get identity and access management (IAM) right.

For organisations of all sizes, from SMB to enterprise, One Identity solutions provide automation as a key element of identity protection, eliminating the complexities and time-consuming processes often required to govern identities, manage privileged accounts and control access in today’s challenging network environment. They allow users to enhance an organisation’s agility, rather than being hampered by access issues, while addressing IAM challenges introduced by the blending of on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

Benefits include scalability, with the facility to deploy modular integrated components to start building IAM from wherever the current challenge is; and the ability to define a clear, strategic path to access control, privileged management and ultimately, governance. Line managers can be empowered to make access decisions, and business operations can be accelerated through enhanced IAM capabilities. ROI is possible in weeks, rather than months or years.

Nuvias Cybersecurity Practice

Nuvias offers the channel in-depth experience of cybersecurity through its Cybersecurity Practice, which provides a comprehensive range of best of breed security solutions addressing all aspects of security risk in today’s rapidly evolving networks. The Cybersecurity Practice is based on the former Wick Hill, the long-established, award-winning security value added distributor, which was acquired by Nuvias in 2015.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 