Nuvias Appointed as a UK Distributor for One Identity

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Nuvias has signed an agreement with One Identity to distribute its solutions in the UK. One Identity is a proven leader in helping organisations get identity and access management (IAM) right.

For organisations of all sizes, from SMB to enterprise, One Identity solutions provide automation as a key element of identity protection, eliminating the complexities and time-consuming processes often required to govern identities, manage privileged accounts and control access in today’s challenging network environment. They allow users to enhance an organisation’s agility, rather than being hampered by access issues, while addressing IAM challenges introduced by the blending of on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

Benefits include scalability, with the facility to deploy modular integrated components to start building IAM from wherever the current challenge is; and the ability to define a clear, strategic path to access control, privileged management and ultimately, governance. Line managers can be empowered to make access decisions, and business operations can be accelerated through enhanced IAM capabilities. ROI is possible in weeks, rather than months or years.

Nuvias Cybersecurity Practice

Nuvias offers the channel in-depth experience of cybersecurity through its Cybersecurity Practice, which provides a comprehensive range of best of breed security solutions addressing all aspects of security risk in today’s rapidly evolving networks. The Cybersecurity Practice is based on the former Wick Hill, the long-established, award-winning security value added distributor, which was acquired by Nuvias in 2015.