Link11 Appoints Eduard Meelhuysen as Vice President of EMEA Sales

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Link11 has announced the appointment of Eduard Meelhuysen for the position of Vice President Sales EMEA. He will be responsible for driving Link11’s sales growth strategy and delivering the strategic and operational elements of the company’s sales and channel partner programs across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

With more than 18 years of experience heading up international growth and sales leadership in the cybersecurity sector, Meelhuysen joins Link11 from data protection company, Bitglass Inc where he was VP of EMEA sales. Before that he was VP of EMEA sales for Netskope, and has held senior sales roles at Imperva and Aerohive Networks.

Link11´s cloud-native DDoS protection solution is fully automated, utilizing AI & machine learning to ensure fast and accurate recognition of malicious traffic, delivering the quickest time to mitigate (TTM) available in the market. In addition, Link11’s Cloud Security Platform provides Secure DNS, Web Application Firewalling, CDN and IP Transit services to safeguard enterprises’ IT infrastructure and critical applications.

According to Link11’s 2018 Q3 DDoS report, organizations are facing an average of over 175 attacks per day, an increase of 71% over the previous quarter. The average DDoS attack volume also more than doubled in Q3, with attacks also becoming increasingly complex. According to Link11 this gives channel partners a great opportunity to add value to both new and existing customer deployments, by providing complementary solutions to strengthen their security infrastructures.