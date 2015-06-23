FOXSTREAM announces the purchase of COSSILYS21

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Created more than 20 years ago, the French firm COSSILYS21 offers intelligent video-protection solutions. It equips major national banks, numerous regional banks, as well as shops. The COSSILYS21 firm is nowadays a reference in the banking sector.

COSSILYS21 and FOXSTREAM have established a strong partnership for several years. When Mister Alain Ghaye, CEO and main shareholder of COSSILYS21, decided to hand over its firm to retire, the idea of bringing closer the two firms naturally made its way. This project was carried out in cooperation with the Managing Director of COSSILYS21, Mister François Bureau, entirely associated in this take-over project.

After the purchase of the firm BLUE EYE VIDEO end of 2014, FOXSTREAM now acquires COSSILYS21 and confirms its ambition to be a leading actor, strongly present in cutting-edge technologies, on the French and international security and flow management markets.

Foxstream is a software company, founded in 2004, that specializes in real-time automated processing of video content analysis (VCA). Foxstream is present on two different markets: on-site security (perimeter intrusion detection via video content analysis), and flow management (people counting, queue waiting time estimates...). Thanks to these solutions, Foxstream has several hundred references in logistics, transportation industry, airports, energy, retail, production sites...