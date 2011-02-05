Nokia launches Multivendor ONU Connect, an innovative virtualized solution that guarantees PON interoperability

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Nokia Multivendor ONU Connect solution enables operators to quickly introduce and integrate third-party ONUs in Passive Optical Networks Plug-and-play ’driver’ approach reduces ONU onboarding time from months to weeks World’s first virtual ONU Management Control Interface (OMCI) solution allows operators to use any ONU regardless of vendor

Nokia launched Multivendor ONU Connect, the industry’s only fully open, virtualized solution that enables operators to connect any Optical Network Unit (ONU), regardless of vendor, to a Nokia Optical Line Terminal (OLT). The solution provides a "driver" like approach to how operators deploy and manage their ONUs and enables plug-and-play functionality that can significantly reduce onboarding time and costs.

Multi-vendor interoperability is a critical necessity for operators, but those seeking to introduce a new ONU into their network environment are currently challenged by the testing time and costs to ensure interoperability. This is largely due to the unique ONU Management Control Interface (OMCI) implementation found in each ONU: it takes approximately 3 to 6 months to introduce a new ONU, increasing testing costs by more than 50%1.

With Nokia’s Multivendor ONU Connect, one of the biggest and costliest headaches for fixed network operators disappears. Operators can eliminate integration efforts, management complexity and PON interoperability challenges that impact their ability to scale and deliver innovative new services in a multi-vendor environment.

Part of Nokia’s Altiplano open programmable framework, the solution decouples software typically binding the ONU to the OLT and puts the management in the cloud. This allows the ONU management to be virtualized and have multiple versions running in parallel. Using an open API framework enables third party stacks to be onboarded quickly, providing added flexibility around the equipment and supply chain partners that can be used. Operators can also easily manage updates required on existing ONUs or quickly introduce new ONUs into the network with simple software upgrades.

Nokia will demonstrate the Multivendor ONU Connect solution at Broadband World Forum 2018 and showcase plug-and-play interoperability over an XGS-PON network, connecting a 3rd party ONT to the Nokia Lightspan OLT.