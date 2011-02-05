Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

Cyber kill-chain disruption with hypervisor memory introspection

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

In this webinar, we explore the untapped security potential of modern virtualization platforms by discussing Virtual Machine Introspection concepts, security capabilities, existing projects and implementations in hypervisor platforms such as open-source Xen and KVM, and how they satisfy NIST recommendations published under SP-800-125A - "Security Recommendations for Hypervisor Deployment.

Join experts from NIST, Citrix, and Bitdefender as they discuss hypervisor-level security and why it is critical to protecting organizations from advanced targeted attacks.

Speakers:

- Kurt Roemer (Chief Security Strategist, Citrix)
- Ramaswamy Chandramouli (Computer Scientist, NIST)
- Andrei Florescu (Group Product Manager, Datacenter, Bitdefender)

Learn the following:

- Fundamental principles and value of hypervisor-level security and how it fits with other security technologies you may be using
- How hypervisor introspection can help you satisfy NISTâ€™s "Security Recommendations for Hypervisor Deploymentâ€ published under SP-800-125A
- Real-life examples and best practices from commercial and government organizations




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 