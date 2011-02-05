Nixu acquires the cybersecurity business of a Swedish security company Vesper Group

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

The acquired cybersecurity business unit is focused in hunting and detecting breaches and threats in their clients’ networks as a continuous managed service. This business and client relationships help Nixu to strengthen its market position as one of the largest cybersecurity service providers in the fragmented Swedish market. Nixu has earlier acquired three companies in Sweden since entering the Swedish market in 2016. The acquired cybersecurity operations reported about MEUR 1.6 in revenue in 2018 and are growing fast.

Nixu’s strategic vision is to become the number one choice as a trusted cybersecurity partner of digitalization for companies headquartered in Northern Europe and the best place to work for cybersecurity professionals. Nixu aims at building a strong local market presence in Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands, and constantly explores opportunities to expand into new markets in Northern Europe.

Nixu has grown fast with double-digit rates for several years. In 2018, Nixu reported MEUR 40.1 in revenue and the company employs nearly 400 experts worldwide.

The signed acquisition is expected to have a closing by April 1, 2019. The agreement is subject to clients’ approval for the transfer of their agreements to Nixu. Nixu will acquire the business for a cash payment of about MEUR 1.6.