BIOS Middle East Awarded VCSP Partner of The Year by Veeam

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

BIOS Middle East announced that it has been awarded “The VCSP Partner of the Year” by Veeam Software, the market leader in Backup and Disaster Recovery, at the recent 2019 Veeam Partner Summit held in Lebanon.

The Veeam Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) award recognized BIOS Middle East for its Veeam-powered services in 2018 and dedication to enable its clients’ business continuity and the Always-On Enterprise.

BIOS Middle East recently launched their multi-cloud offering, BIOS Multi-Cloud, which acts as a single pane of glass from which one can; see, manage, and provision workloads across multiple clouds such as CloudHPT, AWS, Azure to name some.