Partner Awards Announced: Veeam Honours Partners in Middle East

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced the winners of the 2018 Veeam Partner Awards at the Partner Summit in Lebanon. The annual awards recognize and celebrate the commitment and success of Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have demonstrated success in providing Veeam solutions to their customers, and growing their business while supporting users on the journey to Intelligent Data Management.

Gilles Pommier, Vice President Channel and Alliances EMEA, Veeam, said: “Veeam is a partner-first business and understands that the very nature of how business is done is changing – and how quickly. As such, we pride ourselves on adapting to these needs and ensure our partners have the latest products, first-class training and support and access to our expert ecosystem. We are confident that we are delivering new data management capabilities for our partners to help grow their business by empowering their customers to do more with their data, offering more choice and identifing new revenue opportunities for multi-cloud environments. We do all of our business through the channel, so we are excited to celebrate the success of our partners from the past year and recognize the work and talent in the Middle East that is helping businesses achieve true business transformation.”

The following Veeam ProPartners and VCSPs were recognised at the 2019 Veeam Partner Summit in Lebanon :

• Fastest Growth of the Year: Midware Data Systems

• Most Significant Project of the Year: Al Rostamani

• Most Active Partner of the Year: Burhantec

• VCSP Partner of the Year: BIOS

• Champion for New Products Positioning: MDS – UAE

• Technical Champion : Systems Engineering of Egypt

• Highest Revenue Contribution Partner : Alpha Data