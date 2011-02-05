New Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Version 3 Now Available

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced the new Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3, offering organizations even faster backup, improved security, enhanced visibility and analytics. As enterprises are responsible for protecting their Office 365 data, Veeam’s solution delivers secure backup for Office 365 Exchange Online, SharePoint Online OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Teams, enabling quick recovery of individual items and efficient eDiscovery of backup data for Office 365 or hybrid environments.

The rapid market adoption and growth of Microsoft Office 365 has also created an opportunity for service providers to offer backup solutions to the more than 140 million Office 365 users in a $2.5 billion market. With Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3, Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSPs) assist with secure backup of Office 365 Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business data; quickly restoring individual items through a number of flexible receiver options and providing the capability to efficiently automate and scale an Office 365 backup revenue stream.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3 eliminates the risk of losing access to business-critical data and ensures the organization remains in control. Version 3 makes it easier to efficiently back up and reliably restore Office 365 Exchange, SharePoint and OneDrive data with

• Up to 30x faster backup for SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business, dramatically shortening Office 365 backup windows from hours to minutes and from minutes to mere seconds.

• Improved security for Office 365 backup data with support for multi-factor authentication.

• Enhanced visibility and analytics with Office 365 data protection reports that assist with identifying unprotected mailboxes while managing license and storage use.

Pricing and Availability

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3 is available immediately in one- to five-year annual subscriptions, with the ability to be billed annually or up-front. The best value is a three-year subscription, billed upfront at a MSRP of $1.20 per user, per month. For additional details on Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 pricing,

Free Community Edition

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Community Edition provides access and control of Office 365 data for free with functionality identical to that of the paid version but is limited to 10 users and 1 TB of protected SharePoint data. Registration is now open for VeeamON 2019, the world’s premier event for Intelligent Data Management, which will take place May 20 – 22, 2019, in Miami, FL. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3 will be a key product featured at the conference including deep dive demos, sessions and experts. Nearly 10,000 customers, partners and influencers attended VeeamON 2018 in Chicago, IL and the regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.