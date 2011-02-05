Axis Communications introduces three new cameras in its ExCam XF range

April 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Key feature benefits for all three cameras include:

ATEX, IECEx, and EAC Ex, Zone 1, 2, 21, 22, IIC, IIIC certified

Temperature ranges between -76 °F to 140 °F (-60 °C to 60 °C)

Lightfinder and Forensic WDR technologies to ensure perfect balance in scenes with strong variations in light

Each camera has been designed to address specific use cases:

ExCam XF P1367

Features an i-CS lens that allows the camera to automatically set its focus, and the field of view can be adjusted remotely. Additionally, it delivers excellent image quality and detail even in low light. It delivers 5-megapixel resolution at 25/30 fps in H.264. This makes it ideal for detecting unauthorized individuals, monitoring employee safety in hazardous areas, monitoring production efficiency and verifying information from sensor systems.

ExCam XF Q1645

The camera is engineered for light sensitivity that’s second to none and delivers HDTV 1080p resolution at 100/120 fps (with WDR disabled). It also supports electronic image stabilization (EIS), which greatly improves video quality where the camera is subject to vibrations. Further, it also features an i-CS lens to automatically set its focus, and the field of view can be adjusted remotely. As such, it gives operators reliable real-time information about the status of the industry processes, such as monitoring temperature gauges, sensors and/or valves in the industry.

ExCam XF Q1785

The camera is designed for 24/7 long-range surveillance of vital operation, such as conveyor belts. This is delivered through 32x optical zoom, combined with HDTV 1080p resolution at 50/60 fps (with WDR disabled), which provides superb zoomed-in views of people and objects of interest. Furthermore, it provides high resolution footage even under extreme lighting conditions, has barrel distortion correction for great image quality, even at the edges of the image, and supports electronic image stabilization (EIS), which greatly improves video quality where the camera is subject to vibrations.