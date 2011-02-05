EANTC verifies IEEE 1588 PTP interoperability of ADVA’s 5G sync and packet edge devices

April 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

ADVA’s MEF 3.0-certified cell site gateway and edge aggregation devices as well as its carrier-grade core grandmaster clock were successful in a series of trials focused on new 5G timing requirements. Its metro service aggregation solution also excelled in what were the first EANTC tests verifying support for PTP over 100Gbit/s links.

By participating in EANTC’s tests, ADVA is ensuring that its customers can leverage the benefits of an open approach to designing, implementing and operating multi-vendor networks. The trials confirmed the interoperability of the OSA 5430, the first IEEE 1588 grandmaster clock on the market to support PTP, NTP and SyncE over multiple 10Gbit/s Ethernet interfaces. The device is also the only solution of its kind to provide fully redundant hardware, ensuring no loss of performance or service delivery. Also validated was the ADVA FSP 150-XG480, which brings high-density aggregation to metro mobile and wireline converged networks. As well as its high port count, this solution extends precise timing and synchronization from grandmaster clocks, through RAN aggregation and up to cell sites. The market’s smallest cell site gateway device, the MEF 3.0-certified ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro, was also successful.