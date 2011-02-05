The WatchGuard Cloud Platform Answers Call from MSPs

April 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The new cloud platform delivers true multi-tier, multi-tenant capabilities, scaling automatically to allow MSPs to create and manage an unlimited number of customer accounts, manage and deploy new appliances and applications and gain valuable insights into a customer’s network.

Key Features of the WatchGuard Cloud platform include:

Limitless Account Management – WatchGuard Cloud is built on a multi-tier, multi-tenant architecture, allowing service providers to create and onboard any number and type of customer accounts, while ensuring separation of data between tenants and role-based access to information.

Scalable Performance – the platform responds immediately and automatically to changing compute and storage requirements, allowing it to maintain high performance, running reports in seconds across terabytes of data while providing summarised insights.

Inventory Allocation & Account Delegation – powerful inventory management features let service providers view and track licensing across all customers. They can also allocate and deallocate services to those customers on terms that fit their service models. Additionally, tenants have the ability to delegate access to another tenant, including control over duration and permissions.

Automated Alerts & Notifications – As a centralised management interface, the WatchGuard Cloud platform allows users to quickly and easily configure alerts and notifications across all security applications, including visibility of Firebox UTM and AUTH Point multi-factor authentication events. MSSPs can access notifications on anything from customer licenses, usage or expirations to security and performance updates.

Flexible Data Retention – WatchGuard Cloud offers a variety of data retention options — including 30 days with the WatchGuard Total Security Suite — removing the need to configure, deploy, maintain and scale servers and appliances for logging and reporting.

Zero Infrastructure Requirements – As a cloud-hosted service, the platform has no hardware requirements for service providers to deploy.

Powerful Visibility and Reporting – WatchGuard Cloud comes with more than 100 dashboards and reports that identify key network security threats, issues and trends, while accelerating users’ ability to set and enforce meaningful security policies.

Platform and Data Security – Security of the centrally managed, cloud-hosted platform itself is a top priority. Not only are user logins protected by advanced multi-factor authentication, but WatchGuard Cloud offers built-in security for data in transit and at rest, which enables users to implement role-based access control and supports the logical separation of data between tenants, as well as partitions between subscriber accounts.