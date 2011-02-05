NTT Security and ThreatQuotientPartner to Deliver Threat Intelligence Services

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

The platform’s flexible architecture for aggregating and correlating threat data will enhance NTT Security capabilities for bringing detailed, relevant threat intelligence to NTT Group clients through managed security services around the world.

NTT Security and NTT Group’s operating companies Dimension Data, NTT Communications and NTT DATA, as well as their clients, provide a wealth of visibility into the methods of malicious actors on the internet. Analysts from NTT Security’s Global Threat Intelligence Centres (GTIC) will be using ThreatQ to process this data and turn it into actionable threat intelligence that can benefit its consulting and managed services clients.

ThreatQ will also fully integrate into NTT Security’s Global Managed Security Services Platform (GMSSP). This will enable NTT Security not only to collect data about attacks on client systems and disseminate the resulting threat intelligence to the Advanced Analytics Engine and expert SOC analysts, but also respond to and proactively stop these attacks in real time. Many of NTT Group’s enterprise clients also have their own in-house threat intelligence capabilities generating data they are willing to share and collaborate with partners. By integrating internal client data with NTT Security’s intelligence within ThreatQ,NTT Security will have more context to better protect the managed systems.

NTT Security will also be using the ThreatQ platform to enhance its consulting services. Many standard security services, such as risk assessments, forensic and incident response engagements, penetration tests and red team engagements, will benefit from threat intelligence that can be applied to existing security processes in a way that allows the data to be used immediately. Additionally, NTT Security provides reputation threat services to help clients understand the threats they are facing. ThreatQ makes it possible to search for contextual threat intelligence that is relevant to each unique industry and organisation, and prioritise that intelligence for improved security operations.

ThreatQ uses the standard STIX/TAXII1 protocols for communicating threat data to other security devices, which will allow NTT Group’s clients to consume threat intelligence generated by the GTIC. This capability can be used to provide data to a client’s own in-house threat intelligence teams via its own TIP or send it directly to security infrastructure, including Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms, ticketing systems, network security devices and endpoints.

Having accurate and timely threat intelligence is increasingly important to protect enterprise organisations from sophisticated attackers, but effective threat intelligence is a matter of quality data over sheer quantity. NTT Security’s combination of ThreatQ as an industry-leading TIP, with the extensive experience of the human analysis in the GTIC and the machine learning capabilities of the Advanced Analytics Engine in GMSSP, provides a cutting-edge solution for getting the right information where it needs to be, at the right time.