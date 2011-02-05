Kerry Bailey Joins eSentire

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

eSentire, Inc. announced the appointment of Kerry Bailey as CEO, effective immediately. J.Paul Haynes, former eSentire CEO, will assume the role of president and COO, and remain responsible for operations and the technical direction of the company.

A growth and change leader with over 28 years of executive experience in the information technology services sector, Bailey possesses unique executive experience that spans security, managed services, and cloud computing, from Fortune 50 to early stage growth companies. Most recently, Bailey served as SVP and GM of Cloud at Hewlett Packard (HP) and channel chief, where he led the growth of private, public, and hybrid clouds, and the worldwide indirect channel, respectively.

Prior to HP, Bailey held various senior executive roles at Verizon Enterprise, including CEO and president of Terremark, a Verizon company, and leader in global managed security services, data center colocation, and cloud. Earlier roles include CEO of Betrusted and Security Assurance Group, and various senior executive level positions at CyberTrust and the United States Intelligence Community (IC).