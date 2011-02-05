Cyberbit Wins Three Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Innovative Products and Projects

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cyberbit Ltd. announced today that it has won three Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: Cyberbit Range won the Security Education Platform category, Cyberbit’s SCADAShield won the ICS/SCADA Security category and Cyberbit’s Cybersecurity for Smart Buildings was named the Cybersecurity Project of the Year - Middle East.

"Congratulations to Cyberbit for being recognized as the gold winner in three categories of the 2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including ICS/SCADA Security, Project of the Year, and Best Security Education Platform," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders, the awards program organizer. "With over 400 entries in more than 70 categories, the 2018 awards are highly competitive, and all winners truly reflect the very best in today’s cybersecurity industry."

Cyberbit’s Cybersecurity Excellence award winners include:

Gold Winner for Security Education Platform: Cyberbit Range: A training and simulation platform enabling organizations to establish and manage hyper-realistic training centers proven to boost information security team performance. The platform includes a rich catalog of training packages and scenarios, including incident response, pen-testing and OT security. 11 new training facilities powered by Cyberbit Range have been announced in the last six months, including at Regent University in Virginia, US.

Gold Winner for ICS/SCADA Security: Cyberbit SCADAShield: A world-leading OT security platform, chosen by critical infrastructure organizations to protect ICS/SCADA networks, electric grids, transportation networks, manufacturing lines, smart buildings and data centers. SCADAShield provides unprecedented OT asset discovery and visibility, detects known and unknown OT threats and anomalies, as well as deviations from operational restrictions, by using 7-layer deep packet inspection (DPI).

Gold winner for Cybersecurity Project of the Year - Middle East: Cybersecurity for Smart Buildings: Cyberbit was selected to provide its cybersecurity product suite for a new ultra-secure government facility. The compound will serve as headquarters for sensitive national ministries and will integrate physical and cybersecurity to achieve unprecedented resilience.

The 2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards were granted by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals to honor the world’s best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.