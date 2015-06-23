Misconfigurations and Runtime Security Are Top Enterprise Concerns in Containers and Kubernetes Deployments

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

StackRox released its inaugural report, “The State of Container Security” which found that most organizations do not feel prepared to adequately secure cloud-native applications, despite the surging adoption of containers and Kubernetes.

The StackRox report aimed to understand how container and Kubernetes adoption trendsintersected with security concerns — how prepared organizations felt to handle security, how the environments in which they were running containers affected security, and who in the organization bore the greatest responsibility for container security. Notable findings from “The State of Container Security” report include:

More than a third of organizations with concerns about their container strategy worry that their strategies don’t adequately address container security

An additional 15 percent believe their strategies don’t take seriously enough the threat to containers and Kubernetes deployments

More than one-third of respondents haven’t started or are just creating their security strategy plans

Digging into the sources of concern over container security, survey respondents focused on misconfigurations and runtime security as their primary sources of concern:

Fifty-four percent of respondents said risks driven by misconfigurations and accidental exposures is their primary concern

A near majority of respondents, 44 percent, indicated that runtime, vs. build and deploy, is the phase they are most concerned about from a security perspective

Despite the concerns over the runtime phase of the lifecycle, the dominance of concerns over misconfigurations is likely the result of a number of recent high-profile attacks and exposures on Kubernetes deployments, such as the cryptomining attack on Tesla’s deployment on Amazon Web Services and Shopify’s publishing of the risk of Kubernetes metadata exposure.

Infrastructure portability is often cited as one of the top reasons to run containers and Kubernetes, and the StackRox report highlights the dominance of hybrid deployment. A surprising percentage of respondents are running their containerized applications only on premise, however:

Seventy percent of respondents overall are running containers on premise, with 32 percent running only on premise

About 40 percent of respondents are running containers in hybrid environments, both on premise and in the cloud

Just under 30 percent of respondents are running only in the cloud

As for who in the organization should take lead running container security, DevOps and DevSecOps top the list.

The report demonstrates that containers provide an impetus and an opportunity to build a stronger bridge between DevOps and security. Results reveal that deeper container security planning, further integration among DevOps and security teams, and the more widespread adoption of key security technologies are necessary to increase the holistic security of containers and Kubernetes deployments. The complete report provides a number of conclusions that outline key implications for organizations in need of a stronger container security strategy and the specific security elements they need to meet enterprise objectives.