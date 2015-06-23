SAM Seamless Network raises $12M

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

SAM Seamless Network announces that it has completed a $12m Series A financing round. The round, led by Intel Capital, includes participation from Dave DeWalt’s NightDragon, ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), and Blumberg Capital. SAM’s cybersecurity software protects local area networks and all of their connected devices directly at the source of entry at the ISPs via the router. With the new round of funding, SAM plans to expand its machine learning research and to further its growth in US and European markets to meet its customers’ increasing security needs.

Gartner estimates that by 2020 there will be 20.4 billion connected “things” around the world. According to SAM research, there are an average of 5 attacks per home user per day. With an increase in the number of home devices, network operators and internet service providers cannot rely on consumers alone to protect themselves.

Intel is enabling the integrating of SAM technology into products in Europe and North America. Intel is leveraging SAM to further enrich its security offerings, while ADT continues to explore the possibilities of utilizing SAM’s seamless security to enhance its Digital Security offerings for residential customers across North America.

In addition, Dave DeWalt – a leading cybersecurity executive and the former CEO of McAfee and FireEye – has joined SAM as board chairman.

SAM emerged from stealth in February 2018 with a seed round of $4 million, which was led by Blumberg Capital and the Richter Family Fund, bringing the total funding to date to $16M. SAM was founded by former cyber specialists in the Israeli Army, who served in the most elite units such as 8200, including CEO Sivan Rauscher, CTO Eilon Lotem, and Vice Chairman Shmuel Chafets. Team8 Co-Founders Nadav Zafir, Israel Grimberg, and Liran Grinberg, serve as SAM’s advisors.

he company’s technology is already integrated on parts of the network of Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecommunications operator. It is also currently operating pilot programs in Europe and North America. SAM has successfully monitored over 4 million devices, enriching its artificial intelligence cloud to reveal new attack patterns such as backdoors to IoT devices, and creating advanced security policies.

SAM Seamless Network provides ISPs and telecommunications companies with a cybersecurity software-based solution that protects any network, including home, small home offices (SOHO) and small to medium business (SMBs) by securing the gateway and all of its connected devices. The software is installed on top of any gateway (legacy and pre-market), without necessitating additional manpower. It has an ultra-light footprint, and does not require any extra hardware or additions to be installed on the connected devices. SAM’s solution can be optimized for any network by customizing security policies according to the connected devices and their behavioral signature, isolating suspicious entities and using advanced AI algorithms in order to detect anomalies. In addition to cybersecurity abilities, SAM helps ISPs and telecommunications companies enrich their value proposition for their customers by providing network visibility, management abilities, and parental control.