Exostar Names Stuart Itkin Vice President of Product Management

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Exostar announced that Stuart Itkin has joined the company as Vice President of Product Management. He will oversee all of Exostar’s strategic and tactical product management and product marketing activities.

Itkin has led product strategy, development, and execution for cybersecurity, supply chain technology, and software businesses for more than twenty years, helping those companies deliver products and services that customers value. Most recently, Itkin oversaw cybersecurity company SAIFE, bringing its software-defined perimeter solutions for the intelligence community and Department of Defense into commercial markets and playing a key role in its sale to a strategic buyer. He also led product marketing at cybersecurity companies ThreatTrack Security and PivotPoint Risk Analytics.

Earlier in his career, Itkin served as Managing Director/Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at the Corporate Executive Board (now Gartner), where he helped revamp the company’s go-to-market model to align with evolving customer needs. As former Kronos CMO, Itkin led its transformation from products to solutions, helping drive over $200M of revenue growth and playing a key role in its acquisition by private equity. Prior to Kronos, Itkin provided product leadership for several highly successful, high-growth supply chain software and technology companies, including Zebra Technologies, Symbol Technologies, and PSC, establishing those companies as leaders in their respective markets.

Itkin currently is a lead mentor at MACH37, an accelerator facilitating the next generation of cybersecurity product companies, and sits on the advisory boards of several early-stage cybersecurity businesses. He holds BA and MA degrees from the University of Illinois, and is an ABD in applied statistics and quantitative methods.