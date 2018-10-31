Ivanti Simplifies Endpoint Software Distribution with Ivanti Package Studio

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Ivanti announced Ivanti® Package Studio, a new software packaging solution for Ivanti® Unified Endpoint Manager. Offering pre-packaged content for simplified endpoint software distribution, the new solution can reduce software packaging steps from hours to just minutes.

Ivanti Package Studio provides a ‘Setup Store’ which contains ready-to-use setups for most typical Windows desktop applications. These can be downloaded and configured automatically and deployed using Ivanti Unified Endpoint Manager. Using Configuration Wizards, administrators can create transform files to customize the setups to align deployment with company guidelines and policies.

Ivanti Package Studio integrates with Ivanti Unified Endpoint Manager, an all-in-one solution for reliable endpoint and user-profile management. Ivanti Unified Endpoint Manager discovers everything that touches the network, automates software delivery and speeds login performance. It also automates and integrates actions with multiple IT solutions to unify the IT management process.

Ivanti Package Studio is powered by Liquit Setup Commander. Liquit is an Ivanti One partner.