MinerEye annouced Distribution Agreement with Promark, an Ingram Micro Subsidiary

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

MinerEye announced it has signed a major distribution agreement with Promark, a premier, U.S.-focused value-added distributor (VAD) and wholly-owned subsidiary of Ingram Micro Inc, the world’s largest technology distributor and global leader in IT supply-chain and mobile device lifecycle services.

Promark will now offer resellers and system integrators MinerEye’s DataTracker, an AI-powered data governance solution that now enables companies to continuously identify, classify and track vast information assets ─ including undermanaged, unstructured and dark data, to fast track their businesses into the cloud.