Zwipe appoints Marcio Stervid as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Biometric technology company Zwipe is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its commercial team with the appointment of Marcio Stervid as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances. Mr. Stervid will drive transformational sales globally through new partners and strategic alliances facilitating and promoting Zwipe’s solutions through direct and indirect channels.

Mr. Stervid has over 28 years of experience working at senior positions for the likes of Verifone, Gemalto and Bank of America. He has worked predominantly in the payments industry with specific commercial and industrial expertise in issuing, acquiring, transaction processing and omnichannel services and solution sales.

Prior to Zwipe Mr. Stervid led Strategic Partnerships at AltaPay, a subsidiary of Valitor Group, an industry leading omnichannel provider specializing in security-based payment solutions. He holds an MBA from Alliance Manchester Business School in the UK, as well as a BA in Systems Analysis and an MA in Business Administration from prominent universities in Brazil.




