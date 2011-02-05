Dojo by BullGuard Establishes New Lab at Ben-Gurion University’s Cyber@BGU Center to Develop Advanced IoT Security Technologies

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Dojo byBullGuard and BGN Technologies, the technology transfer company of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), have announced a partnership to develop advanced technologies for automated IoT threat detection, employing artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms.

Ben-Gurion University is considered a world leader in the field of cybersecurity research, while award-winning Dojo by BullGuard offers advanced, cloud-based IoT cybersecurity platforms designed from the ground up for the service provider market. The Dojo Intelligent IoT Security Platform for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), known as DIP, was designed from its early days as an IoT security solution at CSP scale, providing an end-to-end cybersecurity and privacy solution for all IoT connected devices.

The platform is easily integrated into any CSP’s network. Using DIP, communication service providers can leverage their existing network connectivity services and offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity and privacy services to their customers. Researchers from Cyber@BGU and Dojo by BullGuard will together conduct practical, implementable research, which will be part of DIP.

The IoT market is exploding, with consumer spending on smart home systems and services predicted to reach $158 billion by 2020 (Source: Strategy Analytics).