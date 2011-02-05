Infoblox Appoints Feras Masoud as Regional Channel Head of Middle East and Africa

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Masoud is an IT industry veteran with more than 21 years’ experience under his belt in channel sales, pre-sales, operations, and leadership roles. Prior to Infoblox, he was the regional channel manager, Middle East for Ixia. Masoud has held regional channel manager roles at Limelight Networks and Polycom and also worked in senior sales positions at companies like Hewlett Packard and Nortel. During his career, Masoud has been recognized for such illustrious awards as ‘The best Channel Manager for EMEA region in Q1, 2017’ at Ixia, ‘CEO Circle of Excellence Award in 2013’ at Polycom, and best channel manager for EMEA and ‘Personal Peak Performance Award, 2006’ across EMEA at Nortel.

Masoud will be responsible for Infoblox’ regional channel strategy going forward. Channel recruitment and enablement and acceleration of channel sales will be his main focus areas to help ensure that partners are well equipped to be able to fully utilize all the advantages that the Infoblox’ technology and partner program offer.

In his new role, Masoud will focus on three areas:

• Investing in Infoblox channel partners by providing dedicated channel resources, sales and technical trainings and joint marketing activities that will positively impact Infoblox business across the region

• Working closely with Infoblox partners to enable them to become the main trusted advisors for customers across the region

• Increase Infoblox’ indirect business through partner initiated leads and deals