NTT Security Launches Web Security as a Service (WSaaS) as part of its strategic partnership program with Symantec

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

NTT Security, the specialised security company of NTT Group, has announced it is ready to deliverits first unified service in partnership with Symantec Corporation. NTT Security, which announced its intention to enter into a strategic partnership in April, will integrate Symantec’s cloud based security service with NTT Security’s enhanced threat detection, providing Web Security as a Service (WSaaS).

WSaaS will be the first service offered through the partnership program, which was set up to bolster web security services to clients across the cloud, mobile and on-premise, and will be delivered as part of NTT Security’s Global Managed Security Services. NTT Security has been developing various technologies to provide more sophisticated cloud based security services as part of the program.

The new service will provide real-time threat intelligence, analysis and protection, together with the management and security monitoring of cloud-based web security solutions. It has been designed by NTT Security and Symantec to reduce overall security risk, minimise the impact of security threats, and help clients meet compliance requirements. The service offloads the burden of real-time network and device monitoring, advanced security analysis and security management, allowing clients to focus on the timely delivery of higher quality secure IT services for their organisation.

As a standard feature, WSaaS will provide risk ratings based on threat intelligence from both Symantec and NTT Security which will be more effective in providing enhanced security analysis and rapid deployment through both agent and agentless capabilities. NTT Security will holistically be able to handle logs from web security services as well as on-premise security appliances such as Proxy, Firewall, Intrusion Prevention System and Intrusion Detection System and Sandbox for enhanced correlated analysis. WSaaS is served on NTT Security’s best-of-breed global managed security services platform, which enables security services with the same high quality across the globe.

NTT Security will continue to develop state-of-the-art security solutions including using Symantec’s cloud based sandbox and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) service, which are also planned for future release.