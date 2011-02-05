Mimecast opens new London headquarters in Broadgate

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Mimecast services limited announced the opening of its new UK head-office in 1 Finsbury Avenue at Broadgate in London. The new multi-million-pound 79,000 square foot site demonstrates the cybersecurity expert’s commitment to the UK market and continued interest in hiring top talent in the sector. The expansion will further the investment in Mimecast’s research & development teams, creating up to 100 new jobs. With a central location at the heart of London, Mimecast will be able to tap into the wide pool of talent in the capital.

Broadgate is the largest pedestrianized neighborhood in central London, with a thriving business community across technology, finance and legal services. Designed by Stirling Prize-winning architects AHMM, 1 Finsbury Avenue is a Grade II listed building that supports collaboration between large companies and young start-ups in a green, sustainable space. Moving to 1 Finsbury Avenue will enable Mimecast to attract a wider range of talent while providing its existing staff with the best amenities, including an Everyman cinema and exciting restaurants and retail outlets on-site.

This announcement coincides with new research from Mimecast and British Land, which reveals that London remains an important centre for cybersecurity to 74% of respondents, despite current economic uncertainty over Brexit. The research also found that over half (56%) of cyber security professionals surveyed say they expect to stay working in London over the next 5 years.

This expansion is further encouraged by the fact that 73% of cyber security professionals surveyed think more needs to be done to encourage women into cybersecurity roles. Additionally, 78% of respondents believe companies should do more to support office-based well-being.