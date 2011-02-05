Help AG Partners with SentinelOne to Deliver Fully Automated Endpoint Protection to Middle East Enterprises

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

As IT strategies adopt cloud and mobile-first approaches, increasing the number of connected devices on organisations’ networks, cybercriminals have shifted their focus towards targeting users and endpoint devices. With SentinelOne’s ability to mitigate the effects of attacks even after infection, this partnership enables Help AG to arm Middle Eastern enterprises against endpoint attacks.

What sets SentinelOne apart from traditional antivirus providers is the company’s behavioral, machine-based models. By detecting almost any type of attack without any prior knowledge, this affords organizations protection in the rapidly evolving threat landscape. The vendor’s automated endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution provides rich forensic data and can mitigate threats automatically, perform network isolation, and auto-immunize the endpoints against newly discovered threats. As a final safety measure, SentinelOne can even rollback an endpoint to its pre-infected state.

SentinelOne’s patented in-product automated remediation and threat hunting capabilities redefine legacy Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). The company is aggressively developing its new security platform to help bring AI-driven autonomous protection technology to enterprises across the globe.

In addition to offering its customers the entire suite of SentinelOne solutions, Help AG intends to utilize the vendor’s technologies within its own Cybersecurity Operations Centre (CSOC). This will enable Help AG to leverage these solutions in the delivery of its market-leading Managed Security Services (MSS) offerings.

Proof of the industry-leading security capabilities of SentinelOne platform is the fact that the company has earned NSS Labs’ coveted ‘Recommended’ rating, scoring a 99.79% in effectiveness and achieving the highest return on investment (ROI) out of 15 competing endpoint protection solutions.