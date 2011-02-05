Search
Zscaler, Inc. become certified partner in the Microsoft Network Partner Program (NPP)

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Zscaler, Inc. was named yesterday the first cloud security provider to be a certified partner in the Microsoft Network Partner Program (NPP) for Office 365. The program is designed to offer customers a set of partners whose deployment practices and guidance are aligned with Microsoft’s networking recommendations for Office 365 to provide users a fast and secure user experience. The announcement was made at Microsoft Ignite.

Zscaler’s unique approach to enabling digital transformation—by providing secure access to business applications in the cloud—creates the trifecta of security, performance, and agility for enterprise users. Through Zscaler Internet Access™, organizations can easily route Office 365 traffic to Microsoft locally from branch offices for a fast user experience, while fully securing the rest of their direct-internet branch connections.




