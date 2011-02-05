Zscaler, Inc. become certified partner in the Microsoft Network Partner Program (NPP)

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Zscaler, Inc. was named yesterday the first cloud security provider to be a certified partner in the Microsoft Network Partner Program (NPP) for Office 365. The program is designed to offer customers a set of partners whose deployment practices and guidance are aligned with Microsoft’s networking recommendations for Office 365 to provide users a fast and secure user experience. The announcement was made at Microsoft Ignite.