Menlo Security Debuts as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Gartner has just published its highly esteemed Secure Web Gateways (SWG) Magic Quadrant report for 2018, naming Menlo Security a Visionary, and calling out Menlo as the choice for “organization that put a high priority on security”.

Two major trends in the enterprise - accelerating adoption of cloud applications and an ever-mobile workforce - have made the browser the most important productivity application by far, yet with more than 90 percent of cyberattacks being browser-based, it is also the most vulnerable.

Menlo’s radical new approach to secure web gateways and enterprise security stands uniquely apart from competitors’ detection-based SWG solutions: Rather than detecting threats at the gateway or endpoint, the Menlo Security Isolation Platform acts as a digital partition in the cloud, first isolating and executing all web content with an always-on pool of isolated web browsers, then streaming clean, malware-free visual content to employees’ web browsers while simultaneously warning them against phishing scams at time of click.