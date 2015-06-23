Symantec Named a Leader in Zero Trust Report

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Symantec Corp. announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) Ecosystem Providers, Q4 2018," a new report published by Forrester Research, Inc.

Forrester’s Q4 2018 The Forrester WaveTMreport evaluated 14 select vendors based on a comprehensive set of 15 evaluation criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy and market presence. Based on these criteria, Symantec was recognized as a Leader, earning the highest scores in the market presence and current offering categories.

According to the Forrester report, “Symantec is a juggernaut, given its breadth of security solutions. The company has extensive endpoint, network security, and threat identification capabilities.”

As organizations adopt the principles of Zero Trust, enterprises are turning to Symantec as a trusted leader to help them integrate this strategy into their broader security initiatives and evolve their approach to solve the security and compliance challenges of the cloud generation.

“Today’s cyber security threats are sophisticated and relentless, which is why it is so important that the principles of the Zero Trust approach are at the core of our Integrated Cyber Defense Platform and products,” said Mike Fey, president and COO, Symantec. “We believe being named a Leader in Zero Trust from Forrester Research is a testament to our platform’s ability to help enterprises strengthen data security and prevent threats across all of their devices, workloads, networks, and the cloud.”