NTT Group Positioned as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Three companies of the NTT Group (Arkadin, Dimension Data and NTT Communications) today announced that NTT Group has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Challengers quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.1 NTT Group has been recognised for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

In the past 12 months, NTT Group has made great strides in combining the best offerings from all three companies. Together, they provide a strong unified service that is making waves in the UCaaS space.

In its report, Gartner, addresses the fundamental shift from premises-based Unified Communications (UC) to cloud UCaaS. It states that “by 2021, 90% of IT leaders will not purchase new premises-based UC infrastructure — up from 50% today — because future cloud UC offerings will be far ahead in terms of features, functions, portals, analytics and dashboards.” 2

1 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide” by Daniel O’Connell, Megan Fernandez, Rafael Benitez, Bjarne Munch, Christopher Trueman, Mihai Nguyen, October 10, 2018.

2 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide” by Daniel O’Connell, Megan Fernandez, Rafael Benitez, Bjarne Munch, Christopher Trueman, Mihai Nguyen, October 10, 2018.